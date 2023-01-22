ADC appeals to people to shun hunting

YACHULI, 21 Jan: Yachuli Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Toko Babu urged the people of Yachuli and Yazali circles in Lower Subansiri district to shun hunting and instead preserve the ecology of their areas for a better tomorrow.

Speaking during an ‘awareness-cum-official declaration programme banning hunting, fishing, timbering and destruction of natural resources in Dodo area’ on Thursday, the ADC appealed to the people to protect and preserve the ecological balance and natural resources of their areas.

Commending the All Dodo Youth Association for organising the programme, Babu also urged the inhabitants of the area to “generously contribute sufficient land for construction of inter-village roads.”

“Development will be faster and more inclusive when we have good roads touching our hitherto unreachable lands which can be brought to good use,” he said.

Yazali Circle Officer Tashi Wangchu Thongdok also urged the people to preserve the indigenous species of birds and animals in their areas.

Yachuli Range Forest Officer Likha Obi requested the people to not indulge in illegal hunting, poaching, and felling of trees within the range.

“If anybody is found to be indulging in these illegal activities in my jurisdiction, the guilty persons will be booked under the Wildlife Act, 1972, and the Assam Forest Conservation Act,” he cautioned.

Explaining that forests are the sources of drinking water, local leader Joram Tath appealed to the people to “abstain from rampantly destroying the flora and fauna” and urged them to “save the natural vegetation to ensure availability of drinking water in the villages.”

He also urged the Yachuli forest subdivision to organise afforestation drives from time to time.

The programme was attended by people from Dodo panchayat, besides gaon burahs, gaon buris, and others. (DIPRO)