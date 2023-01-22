Tourism dept’s picnic spot inaugurated

KHONSA, 21 Jan: Tirap DC Hento Karga on Saturday inaugurated a picnic spot of the tourism department at the Chatjo river, near Hukanjuri, in Tirap district.

The DC said that the state government is trying its level best to employ the educated unemployment youths of the state through various schemes under the state/central flagship programmes, and that “the inauguration of the picnic spot will help the unemployment youths earn something for their livelihood, besides generating revenue for the government.”

District Tourism Officer (i/c) Lim Modi informed that the project has been funded by the tourism department with the aim of generating self-employment opportunities for the unemployment youths of the district.

He informed that former ASM of Borduria village, Wangren Lowang, will be in charge of the picnic spot.

It is pertinent to mention that Tirap and Longding districts have been included in the state’s tourist circuits.

The Tirap SP, administrative officers of Deomali, Khonsa and Soha, and the chairperson of the Nocte Woman Association attended the inauguration function. (DIPRO)