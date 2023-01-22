Three arrested, suspected heroin seized

ZIRO, 21 Jan: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested three drug peddlers and users on 19 January, and seized 10.25 gms of suspected heroin from their possession.

The peddlers, identified as Duyu Mudo, Bullo Ruja and Kuru Rika, were arrested by a police team led by SDPO Ojing Lego, based on information regarding drug peddling in Ziro.

“The team raided the residence of Duyu Mudo in the presence of Town Magistrate Amina Nabam, and seized 7.86 gms of suspected heroin from his possession,” the SDPO informed in a release.

“During interrogation, Mudo admitted that his friends provided contraband substances when in need, based on which he telephonically called Bullo Ruja, who confirmed that he would deliver the drug at Mudo’s residence,” Lego said.

Later, Ruja was arrested at Mudo’s residence, and 1.32 gm of suspected heroin was seized from his possession.

Based on revelations by Ruja, the team nabbed Kuru Rika. Upon searching, the team seized from his possession one plastic vial containing 1.07 gm of suspected heroin and Rs 5,100 in cash.

The whole operation was carried out under the supervision of Lower Subansiri SP Dr Sachin Singal.

A case [u/s 21 (a)/21 (b)/27 (a) of NDPS Act r/w Section 34 IPC] has been registered at the police station here, and further investigation is being conducted by Inspector Millo Lalyang, the SDPO informed.