Inter-school literary prog concludes

NAMSAI, 23 Jan: An inter-school literary event organised by the Namsai district library concluded here on Monday.

A total of 329 students from various schools of the district participated in three different categories: senior, junior, and sub-junior.

The senior students took part in an essay writing competition on the topic ‘Drug abuse among youths: Prevention and awareness’, while the junior students took part in a drawing competition on the theme ‘Save environment’.

The participants in the sub-junior category were asked to draw as they wished.

The event was organised simultaneously in two other locations – the district libraries of the GHSS in Chowkham and the GHSS in Mahadevpur – from 20 January onwards.

Attending the final day’s function, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa said, “Winning and losing are part of competition and is not important; what actually matters is the participation.”

He said that the themes chosen for the event were more relevant than ever before “because the atmosphere of our earth is depleting due to pollution,” and encouraged the students to take part in protecting and preserving the state’s flora and fauna, besides in the fight against the drug menace.

Namsai DPO Dr K Sarmah also spoke.

Prizes, certificates of merit and certificates of participation for the winners and all other participants will be given away during the Republic Day celebration. [DIPRO]