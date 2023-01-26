Tedir advises students to be the fore-runner in protecting environment

DOIMUKH, 25 Jan: Education minister Taba Tedir advised the students to be the fore-runner in protecting and preserving the environment.

He appealed to all to stop the hunting of wild animals and indiscriminate felling of trees.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the assembly shed of the GHSS here on Wednesday.

The assembly shed with a capacity to accommodate 500 to 700 people has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 27 lakh by the alumni association of the school through crowd-funding.

Tedir also informed about the welfare programmes rolled out by the education department and advised the students to be informed about them and avail the benefits.

Informing that the common university entrance test will be implemented from the next year onwards, he advised he students to start preparing

for the examinations as the score of this entrance test will decide their admission to good colleges.

He further appealed to the students to stay away from drugs and lead a healthy life.

MLA Tana Hali Tara advised the students to be sincere, disciplined and to create an environment that is conducive for teaching and learning.

The alumni association submitted a 10-point memorandum to the education minister, which included posting of permanent subject teachers, providing potable drinking water, construction of boundary wall and teachers’ quarters.

Later, the minister inspected the classrooms and laboratories of the school. (DIPRO)