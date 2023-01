ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: On the occasion of Republic Day, the President of India has approved the award of President’s Police Medal for distinguished service to Pramod Kumar Mishra, DIGP (HQ), Arunachal Pradesh Police. Sub Inspector PTC Banderdewa Hemo Bhuyan and Sub Inspector Ajay Kumar Jha of Itanagar police station were chosen for police medal for meritorious service.