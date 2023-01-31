Workshop for Class 12 students

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: Karnataka-based Dayananda Sagar University will be conducting an eight-day workshop for students of Class 12 from 2-9 February for free.

The aim of the workshop is to “provide revision classes for the students,” the university informed in a release.

“The trainees will have smart revision, including smart hacks and tips, such as in scoring topics in PCMB subject. It also includes smart strategies for time management and easy way to access high scores,” it said.

Students may log in to the master classes from their homes by registering at https://dsuedu.in/CBSE-COLLEGE, it said.