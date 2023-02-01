Kisan mela on natural farming held

KARSINGSA, 31 Jan: About 210 stakeholders, including representatives of the Papum Pare district unit of the Kisan Morcha, besides farmers and farmwomen, and officers from the agriculture and allied departments attended an ‘awareness-cum-kisan mela on natural farming’, organised by the Papum Pare KVK here on Tuesday.

The event featured stalls set up by several SHGs, displaying orange, pineapple, banana, tuber crops, local vegetables, value-added processed products of fruit and vegetables, and local handloom items for sale and exhibition.

During the inaugural session, officials from the agriculture and allied departments highlighted the importance of natural farming.

Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Director Dew Tayeng and Joint Director Dangjang Longri, besides District Agriculture Officer Maze Phiel were also present, the KVK informed in a release.