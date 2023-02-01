Taki flags off vaccine and medicine delivery vans

NIRJULI, 31 Jan: Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development [AHV&DD] Minister Tage Taki flagged off five vaccine and medicine delivery vans from the veterinary directorate here on Tuesday.

“The vans, which have been procured under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), will be placed zonally in Aalo [West Saing], Tezu [Lohit], Bomdila [West Kameng], and Nirjuli for delivery of vaccines and lifesaving medicines to the veterinary

centres of the respective zones,” AHV&DD Deputy Director Dr Karbom Basar informed in a release.

The NADCP is a newly launched central sector scheme funded by the union animal husbandry & dairying ministry. The aim of the project is to “control, contain, and ultimately eradicate, foot & mouth disease and brucellosis in livestock by intensive mass vaccination,” Dr Basar said.

“For successful immunisation of livestock in the far-flung areas, the cold chain of the vaccines needs to be maintained at temperatures ranging from 2 to 8 degrees centigrade during transshipment and storage. To overcome these hurdles, creation of cold chain infrastructure for delivery and storage are being taken up by the government at the central as well as the state level,” he informed.

“A central vaccine depot with full amenities is coming up in Nirjuli. Three zonal vaccine depots have been installed in Aalo, Tezu and Bomdila for bulk storage of vaccines. All the veterinary dispensaries of the state are equipped with refrigerator facilities. Solar-operated fridges are also supplied to the centres where there is poor power supply,” Taki said.

The minister’s adviser Tana Hali, AHV&DD Commissioner Bidol Tayeng, and officials of the directorate were present during the flag-off ceremony.