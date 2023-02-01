A&T director and senior FAO retire

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Accounts & treasuries (A&T) director Sukhamay Bhowmik and senior finance & accounts officer (HQ) Partha Bhattacharya superannuated on Tuesday after rendering 34 and 35 years of service, respectively.

Bhowmik was initially posted as a sub-treasury officer in Seppa (East Kameng) from 26 December, 1988 to 5 June, 1994, then was posted as the treasury officer in Aalo (West Siang) from 6 June, 1994 to 11 September, 1996 as finance & accounts officer in the office of the state transport service general manager from 12 September, 1996 to 3 May, 2010, and as finance & accounts officer in the office of the legislative assembly from 4 May, 2010 to 30 July, 2015.

He was promoted to the post of senior finance & accounts officer in the office of the supply & transport director from 31 July, 2015 to 8 October, 2017, and was posted as senior finance & accounts officer, RWD, Itanagar, from 9 October, 2017 to 14 June, 2020. He was eventually promoted as the joint director of accounts & treasuries from 15 June, 2020 to 30 April, 2021, and thereafter as the director of accounts & treasuries, Itanagar, from 30 April, 2021 till his retirement on 31 January, 2023.

Bhattacharya started his career as an inspecting auditor in the office of the West Kameng deputy commissioner from 21 October, 1987 to 25 April, 1994. He was promoted as an accounts officer in the office of the Upper Subansiri DC from 26 April, 1994 to 26 January, 1999, then as accounts officer in the office of the Upper Subansiri DC from 26 April, 1994 to 26 January, 1999. He also served as senior FAO (i/c) in the office of the PWD (EZ) CE in Itanagar from 1 January, 2018 to 2 March, 2020, and was finally promoted as senior FAO, Itanagar, on 3 March, 2020, till his voluntary retirement.