RGU observes Martyrs Day

RONO HILLS, 31 Jan: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) observed Martyrs Day – the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi – here on Monday and paid homage to the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

During the programme, which was organised by the International Centre for Gandhian and Peace Studies (ICGPS) of RGU’s history department, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in a message paid homage to the martyrs of the nation, and said that, “as India is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is natural that our thoughts should turn towards the brave souls who sacrificed all their happiness, comfort and safety for the attainment of independence.”

ICGPS coordinator Prof SN Sing said that “Mahatma Gandhi was not just a person and a leader but also an idea in the true sense of the term, which represents India. It had inspired the freedom fighters then, and will continue to inspire generations to come, not only in India but across the globe.”

History HoD Prof Ashan Riddi highlighted the role of the people of Arunachal “in anti-British struggles” and said that “their role was at par with the people from the mainland.”

VC (i/c) Prof PK Panigrahi, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, and Prof PK Nayak also spoke.