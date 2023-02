ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Reh festival of the Idu Mishmi community.

Expressing hope that this year’s festivity would “further strengthen our spirit of brotherhood and social integration,” the governor said: “I offer my prayers to Divine Mother Nanyi Inyitaya to bless each one of us with her choicest blessings.” (Raj Bhavan)