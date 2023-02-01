Army soldier saves boy from drowning

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: A soldier of the Indian Army’s Arunachal Scouts battalion saved a six-year-old boy from drowning in Shungetsar Lake in Tawang district on 28 January.

The incident occurred when the boy slipped into the ice covered lake, a tourist who witnessed the incident said.

“Havildar Leki Passang crawled upon the sleet for 25 mtrs and pulled the boy out of bone-chilling water without regard for his own life,” according to a defence release.

“This act of valour and instant action by the soldier of the Indian Army saved the life of the kid,” Tezpur-based Defence PRO Lt Col AS Walia said in a release.

Passang was on leave when the incident occurred.

The Indian Army commended him for his brave response.