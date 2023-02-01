Training prog on people’s plan campaign

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: PTAs, CCAAs and DNOs from every district participated in a two-day state level training programme on the people’s plan campaign (PPC), 2022-23 – organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) here – which concluded on Tuesday.

Earlier, during the programme, SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung advised the participants to “understand the basic concept of the PPC,” and said that “planning should be framed in participatory process and in convergence mode, so that available resources are utilised for economic and social development.”

Panchayati Raj Joint Director Likha Sampu “requested the trainees to guide in framing revenue generating project, so that, in the long run, the panchayati raj institute becomes self-sustainable,” the SIRD&PR informed in a release.

Assistant Directors Rodo Bui and Tamar Baki also spoke.

“The participants were made aware of the PPC in compliance with localisation of SDGs, overview of GPDP/DPDP in compliance with LSDG, and village poverty reduction plans,” the institute stated in the release.