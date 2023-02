ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: Arunachal beat Goa 7-6 in their last group match and entered the quarterfinals of the first Hero National Beach Soccer Championship, 2023 in Surat, Gujarat on Wednesday.

Arunachal won three of their four matches to reach the quarterfinal. They had beaten Karnataka 4-2 and Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 8-2. Arunachal was beaten 7-3 by Odisha in their opening match.

Arunachal will face Uttarakhand in the quarterfinal on Thursday.