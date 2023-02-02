Trainers training on scientific cultivation & post-harvest management of tuber crops held

PASIGHAT, 1 Feb: A two days state-level trainers training on ‘Scientific Cultivation and Post-Harvest Management of Tuber Crops,’ organized by the Multi Technology Testing Centre and Vocational Training Centre here at the College of Horticulture and Forestry in East Siang district concluded on Tuesday.

Officials from state agriculture and horticulture departments and subject matter specialist (SMSs) of various Krishi Vigyan Kendras attended the training.

Speaking on the occasion, Northeastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research director Dr. Robindra Teron explained about various health benefits of tuber crops consumption. He stressed on the diversity of tuber crops found in North Eastern region and encouraged the trainees to do more research on these crops for nutritional and livelihood improvement of local farmers.

Pasighat CHF Dean, Dr. B N Hazarika spoke about tuber crops and their future scope.

He also informed the participants about the research achievement of CAU, Imphal in developing a new variety U-Mangra-1 of cassava ‘which has already been released for Manipur.’

COA Dean Dr. A K Tripathi conducted a group discussion to list out the priority areas of research and extension on tuber crops. Dr. Tripathi also requested the trainee officers to collect, conserve and share germplasms of different local tuber crops of NER and to conduct trial of promising germplasm/ landraces.

Co-PI of AICRP tuber crops, CAU in Imphal, Dr. Ng. Piloo provided hands on training on processed-product preparation like chips and sweet potato stuffed paratha during the training.