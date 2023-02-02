APEDA director Marki Loya retires

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: The Employee Forum of Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) on Wednesday bade farewell to APEDA director-cum-chief engineer Marki Loya, who retired after 37 years of service on 31 January.

Loya, who did BE in electrical engineering from REC, Rourkela (now NIT) in Odisha, had joined government service in 1986 as assistant engineer. He was appointed as APEDA director in 2002.

Some of the major achievements of Loya as APEDA director were construction of Energy Awareness Park and Water Laser Fountain at Itanagar, APEDA building, Urja Bhawan, Itanagar, installation of many solar power plants, such as 1 mw solar power plant at Itanagar, grid connected rooftop solar power plant at TRIHMS and RGU, 20,000 solar street lights, completion of electrification of remote villages under

DDUGJY and SAUBHAGYA scheme, successful installation and commissioning of many micro hydel projects at various locations under PM package etc. and other renewable energy projects.

Besides working as director-cum-chief engineer, Loya worked for various social causes and served as general secretaries of Galo Welfare Society and Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association.

Meanwhile, joint director Marbom Bam took over charge as APEDA director.