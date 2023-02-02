Noknya Tekwa wins Dadamja Talent Show

DADAM, 1 Feb: Noknya Tekwa has won the Dadamja Talent Show Season-2 held at the Kamlesh Joshi Mini Outdoor Stadium here in Tirap district on Tuesday last.

Nyiemcha Sumnyan and Tebom Tekwa were adjudged first and second runners up respectively.

The winners received cash prizes of Rs. 30,000, Rs.15,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively.

A fashion show showcasing Nocte traditional and modern attires was organized on the occasion. State’s renowned singer Chorun Mugli also performed in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirap DC Hento Karga lauded the organizers of Dadam Area Hoju Kuhwa committee for conducting events like Dadam Area Talent Show, Indigenous Food Fest and Cultural programmes in the remote corner of the district and thereby providing a platform for the youth to showcase their hidden talent.

The DC also spoke about the importance of education and advised youths to stay away from drug addiction. He further appealed to the people of Dadam area to maintain health and hygiene to avoid spreading of water-borne diseases.