Cabinet approves amendments in civil service upper age rules

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Saturday approved amendments in Rule 3 of the Arunachal Civil Services and Civil Posts (Upper Age Limit for Direct Recruitment) Rules.

The cabinet decided that henceforth, the upper age limit for state civil service examinations will be 35 years for the general candidates and 40 years for APST candidates.

“The proposed upper age limit shall also be applicable, as a one-time relaxation, to all those candidates who have applied for direct recruitment examinations but the examinations have been cancelled or postponed/deferred by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) during 2022 due to administrative reasons.

“This benefit will be given to the aspirants with effect from the closing date for receipt of applications against advertisements made by the APPSC for respective examinations,” the chief minister’s media cell informed.

The CM had on 22 November last year announced that the upper age limit for the APPSC exams would be enhanced by three years. The current age limit for direct recruitment for civil services and civil posts in the state government is 32 years, with 5 years’ age relaxation for APST candidates.

“However, the cabinet decided that there will be no change in upper age limit for direct recruitment to the post of assistant professor, which is currently 37 years (42 years for APSTs),” it said.

“With a vision to make Arunachal Pradesh a sporting powerhouse, the cabinet approved the creation of 30 new posts in the sports & youth affairs department.

“The created posts include 20 posts of district sports officers. This move will strengthen the sports department and enable it to work for sports and sportspersons more efficiently,” the media cell said.