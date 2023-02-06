RGU celebrates 40th foundation day

Conducive environment prerequisite for academic excellence: Guv

RONO HILLS, 5 Feb: Governor BD Mishra said that an environment conducive to teaching and learning is a prerequisite for academic excellence.

He emphasised also on “discipline, good teaching and good management” to take Rajiv Gandhi University [RGU] here ahead.

“Transparency, accountability and honesty are some of the parameters for good administration, and collective responsibility of all stakeholders is needed for an effective administration in the institution,” the governor said, addressing the university’s 40th foundation day celebration here on 4 February.

Mishra exhorted one and all to “reassess, review, reform, and retrospect on the occasion of the foundation day, and resolve to work on modalities to take the premier institution forward in all spheres of life.”

Stressing on the need for better coordination among the teachers and students, he urged the faculty members to “take the responsibility to work for the overall personality growth of the students.”

Earlier, the governor offered floral tribute at the Wall of Heroes, and inaugurated the exhibition set up to mark the occasion.

Former VC of New Delhi-based Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University, Prof KK Agarwal, urged all to “work towards making RGU a better sustainable institution.”

Kolkata [WB]-based Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies Director Dr Sarup Prasad Ghosh highlighted the National Education Policy, 2020.

Earlier, RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha highlighted the achievements and progress made by the university since its inception.

RGU was established in 1984 and was converted into a central university in April 2007.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Prof Sarit K Chaudhuri also spoke.

Two retired employees – Loknath Chutia and Dilip Kumar Ram – were felicitated for their valuable services to the university.

Besides the two officials, 17 sportspersons of the university, who won medals at various national level competitions, were felicitated with cash prizes.

Various games and sports competitions, literary competitions and a cultural night were organised as part of the celebration. [DIPR]