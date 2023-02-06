Rifleman Wanglem Joham returns to rousing welcome after winning gold in shooting event

KANUBARI, 5 Feb: Rifleman Wanglem Joham of the 30th Assam Rifles, who hails from Longding district, was given a rousing welcome upon his return here on Friday after winning the gold medal in the 300-yard snap rifle event in the recently held All India Police Shooting Competition at the Commando School Training Centre in Tamil Nadu.

The grand reception was organised by Kanubari-based 40th Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Wanu Welfare Society, Kanubari and Joham’s family and well-wishers.

Among those who welcomed the winner were Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, the Kanubari ADC, members of the All Wancho Women Welfare Society, the Wancho Students’ Union, the Rujen Students’ Union, and the

All Wanu Women Welfare Society, besides students of the government higher secondary school here.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also congratulated the army man on clinching the gold.