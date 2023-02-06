CM launches 5G services for ICR

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the 5G services of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio for the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) from the civil secretariat here on Saturday, in the presence of Information Technology & Communications Minister Wangki Lowang, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, officials of the two telecom service providers, and others.

With this, customers in the ICR with 5G enabled devices can enjoy high-speed 5G network at no extra cost.

The services are currently operational in H Sector, Chandan Nagar, Senki Park, Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan, BB Plaza, P Sector, Zero Point, Jully village, Bank Tinali, Gohpur Tinali, the secretariat, and a few other locations in Itanagar. Airtel has given assurance that it will augment its network to make its services available across the ICR in due course of time.

Lauding Airtel and Jio for rolling out their 5G services in the state, the chief minister said

that “it is important to synergise the state’s efforts in building digital infrastructure across the state as the society and economy are heavily reliant on digital services across all walks of life in modern day.”

“The vision for socioeconomic development of the state and the country as a whole will majorly depend on delivery of services – G2C, G2B, B2B and B2C – through digital platforms, which will require considerable presence of reliable digital infrastructure across the country.

“The impact of deployment of 5G networks will go far beyond the current wireless access networks and will touch all verticals of the economy,” he said.

Khandu expressed hope that activities related to healthcare, agriculture, the smart city project, oil and gas, etc, would immensely benefit from 5G connectivity.

Referring to his recent visit to Dibang Valley district, he informed that “digital connectivity is still lacking in the district,” and urged Airtel to “take it up on priority.”

Lowang in his address highlighted the efforts being made by the state government “to bring about enhanced presence of telecom network providers in the border areas.”

The officials of Airtel, which is implementing the 4G mobile tower project funded under the Universal Service Obligation Fund, assured the chief minister that the service provider would “complete fiberization for 4G mobile connectivity in Anini (Dibang Valley) by 20 February,” and added that the service provider would make all-out efforts to ensure connectivity across the state.

Besides the officials of Airtel and Jio, senior officials of the state government also attended the ceremony. (CM’s PR Cell)