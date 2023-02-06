SC set to get five new judges on Monday

NEW DELHI, 5 Feb: The Supreme Court is all set to get five new judges, taking its strength to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 34, on Monday when three chief justices – Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, of the high courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Manipur, respectively – will take oath alongside two other senior high court judges.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Patna High Court and Justice Manoj Misra of the Allahabad High Court will also be administered the oath of office by chief justice of India as apex court judges in a ceremony to be held at the court’s auditorium in its new building complex.

The senior most among the five judges, whose names were officially announced by the Centre on Saturday, is Justice Mithal, whose parent cadre is the Allahabad High Court.

He was serving as the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court since 14 October last year.

The second senior most judge who will take oath on Monday is Justice Karol, whose parent HC cadre is Himachal Pradesh. He was the chief justice of the Patna High Court at the time of elevation.

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, who originally belonged to the Telangana High Court, is third in the list of five judges and was heading the Manipur High Court at the time of recommendation by the collegium on 13 December last year and subsequent clearance by the Centre.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Patna High Court is the fourth judge who has been appointed to the SC. (PTI)