Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

PASIGHAT, 5 Feb: The East Siang police recently arrested five alleged drug peddlers and seized contraband substance from their possession.

SP Sumit Kr Jha informed that the alleged peddlers have been identified as Maco Koyu, Taken Koyu, Raju Pegu, Biju Pegu and Putul Doley.

Three alleged peddlers were arrested during a routine naka/ILP checking drive on NH 515 (near the Poba forest reserve) conducted by a police team comprising ASP Tasi Tonong Darang, OC Chako Joseph and SI Nyato Sora, along with other police personnel, on 2 February, the SP informed.

The alleged peddlers were body-searched in the presence of Magistrate Oyam Saring, and 1.27 gm of suspected heroin was seized from their possession.

An FIR [u/s 21 (A) NDPS Act] was registered at the police station here.

“On the very next day, on 3 February, two more peddlers were arrested near Rayang military station after disclosure statement of the arrested accused,” Jha said, adding that 63.9 gms of suspected heroin were seized from their possession, in the presence of Magistrate Jacob Tabing. (DIPRO)