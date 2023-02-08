KVIC, RGU organise seminar

Country needs people who are both job seekers and job givers: VC

RONO HILLS, 7 Feb: The Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) jointly organised a seminar at the university here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that “the country needs people who are both job seekers and job givers,” and added that “it is important for people to become entrepreneurs.”

“In order to increase the individual living standards, it is important for people to update their skills frequently,” he said.

The VC said also that “various individuals have improved the standard of living of poor people in villages by targeted intervention.

“With the support of the KVIC, these people have not only helped improve ease of living but also generated many employment opportunities for the unemployed,” he added.

Among others, KVIC Executive Director Chetan Singh, KVIC Regional Director Amandeep, and RGU professor Sumpam Tangjang attended the seminar.

“This (the seminar) has been done to sensitise the youths to the various initiatives that the government is taking in order to fulfil the vision of a self-sufficient nation,” Prof Tangjang said.

Singh enumerated the developmental activities that are being taken up by the KVIC across India, and highlighted the loans that have been given to medium & small scale industries in India.

“The government is steadfast in its focus on developing the rural economy of this country. The KVIC has been playing a pivotal role in the realisation of this dream,” he said.

Amandeep said that the KVIC “has expanded in various villages and propagated the use of handicrafts.

“Most of the items prepared by the organisations related to the KVIC are hand-crafted. This has helped in the distribution of wealth among the people in the village,” he said.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of essay writing and debate competitions that had been held earlier.

Moge Karga (commerce department) secured the first position in the essay writing competition, while Andy Tasing (education department) and Sofai Tajang (social work department) secured the second and the third position, respectively.

In the debate competition, the first prize was bagged by Kabit Siram (English department), while Joram Tekhi (English department, IDE) and Yagyaj (English department) were adjudged joint winners of the second prize.

The third prize was won by Priyanka Sengupta (English department, IDE).