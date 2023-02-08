APWWS seeks early completion of hostel & destitute home

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: A delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Tuesday met PWD Western Zone Chief Engineer Tumto Kamchi regarding the construction of the working women’s hostel & destitute home in Chimpu.

The team urged the PWD, which is the executing agency, to complete the construction at the earliest.

The CE assured to complete the construction within a year, “depending on the timely release of funds.”

He also briefed the team on the work’s progress.

Earlier, WCD Director Tokmem Pertin Loyi, along with the APWWS team, visited the work site to assess it and obtain update on the progress of work for the building.

The APWWS appealed to the WCD director and the PWD CE to prioritise early completion of the working women’s hostel & destitute home.