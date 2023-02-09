Literary, cultural and sports competitions mark RGU’s 40th foundation day celebration

RONO HILLS, 8 Feb: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) celebrated its 40th foundation day with a week-long programme from 1 to 7 February where sports, literary and cultural events were held.

The volunteers of the NSS unit of RGU were felicitated with a token of appreciation for their voluntary services during the week-long celebrations.

RGU Vice-Chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha distributed prizes to the winners including merit citations, mementoes, trophies and cash awards.

He stated that co-curricular activities are integral to human life and appreciated the sportsmanship spirit and zeal shown by the participants.

He also commended the RGU fraternity for having thought of such events where all could come together and be a part of the university’s celebrations.

RGU registrar N T Rikam, XL FDC committee chairman prof. SK Chaudhuri, XL FDC committee convenor David Pertin, IQAC director prof. RC Parida and dean of students’ welfare prof. Gibji Nimasow also spoke.