Cong ignored development in border areas fearing enemy could exploit new roads: PM

DAUSA, 12 Feb: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of underestimating the valour of the armed forces and said that its governments did not carry out development work in the border areas, fearing that the enemy could exploit the new roads to advance into the country.

He was addressing a BJP rally here in Rajasthan, soon after a ceremony a few kilometres away to inaugurate the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which he said would bring pace to development in Rajasthan as well.

Modi also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan, where assembly polls are due this year-end, of lacking vision and hindering

the state’s development, and said its plans and announcements remained just on paper.

Modi said that Rajasthan would have progressed better if it had the double-engine government of the BJP, referring to the possibility of his party being in power both at the Centre and in the state.

“Congress governments did not carry out development work in border villages and areas because they were scared, and they have said in Parliament that what will happen if the enemy comes on the roads made by us,” Modi said at a BJP rally in Dausa district.

“The Congress has always underestimated the valour and bravery of our soldiers. Our forces know how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply,” he said.

The prime minister said his government has created a network of roads and rail in the border areas in the last nine years. (PTI)