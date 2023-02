ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: The state BJP accorded a warm reception to newly elected Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamo at the party’s office here on Sunday.

The state BJP team, led by its president Biyuram Wahge, congratulated and felicitated Lhamo, and thanked the people of Lungla assembly constituency for electing her.

Lhamo on her part also thanked the people of Tawang district for reposing faith in her, and

gave assurance that she would work for all-round development of Lungla and the state as a whole.