Goats distributed to beneficiaries

LONGDING, 12 Feb: The animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department distributed six goats each – comprising five females and one male – to 20 beneficiaries here on Saturday, under the National Livestock Mission.

A total of 117 beneficiaries in the district are expected to benefit from the scheme.

DC Bani Lego urged the beneficiaries to “avail the scheme provided by the government in a responsible manner, in order to generate sustainable income.”

District Veterinary Officer Dr TS Miji informed that “this is a 100 percent subsidy scheme to assist and encourage poor and marginalised farmers to take part in animal husbandry and for uplift of livelihood,” and advised the beneficiaries to take proper care of the goats provided to them.

Kanubari-based Senior Veterinary Officer Dr CA Tingkhatra highlighted “the feeding and management of goatery rearing” to the beneficiaries, while Longding Veterinary Officer Dr Mitek Tarang spoke about medication, vaccination and prevention of diseases in the animals. (DIPRO)