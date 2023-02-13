Annual skill melas organised

YINGKIONG, 12 Feb: Fifty-two educated unemployed youths participated in the annual ‘skill mela-cum-sensitisation programme’ of the Upper Siang District Industries Centre (DIC) here on Sunday, conducted in collaboration with the district administration and the skill development & entrepreneurship department.

ADC (HQ) Dochora Lama, who attended the programme, urged the youths to “get skilled up instead of sitting idle at home,” and advised them to avail of the benefits of the government schemes.

DIC ADI Mukkin Megu also motivated the youths to learn new skills, and apprised them of “skill training programmes such as Japanese language learning training, cabin crew training, etc, which have good potential of earning in future.”

Mahbub Alam Mazumder of the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship urged the candidates to “enrol in training provided under government schemes like PMKVY, CMYKVY, NAPS, etc, and get skilled.”

Three vocational training providers – Valeur Fabtex, Nurture Employability & Economic Development Society, and the Netaji Seva Sansthan – participated in the mela and enrolled the candidates in various trades.

The annual skill mela of the Lohit DIC was also organised in headquarters Tezu on Sunday.

SDO Lui spoke on the need to “build the capacity of unemployed youths by providing them quality skill training, leading to meaningful employment, thus improving the local economy.”

The DIC enrolled more than 90 candidates under the skill development initiative, the CMYKY, and the PMKVY.

Industries Deputy Director Pem Chom Lama apprised the participants of the importance of such schemes.

Representatives of vocational training providers like Valeur Fabtex Pvt Ltd (Sadiya) and Infoway IT Solutions (Miao), besides NIELIT teams from Itanagar and Pasighat, and the Art of Living training centre in Tezu participated in the mela. (With DIPRO input)