Free medical camp organised

PASIGHAT, 13 Feb: Siang Trust, in collaboration with the National Medicos Organisation and Seva Bharti Purvanchal, conducted a free medical camp at Namsing village in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district as part of the 20th Dhanvantari Seva Yatra on Monday.

During the camp, which was inaugurated by local ZPM Gumin Tayeng and medicine specialist Dr Rakesh Mahla, in the presence of three doctors from Rajasthan and Assam and medical staffers from the Namsing PHC, free services were provided to more than 70 patients from Namsing and adjoining villages.

Tests for blood sugar, blood pressure, etc, were also conducted and free medicines were distributed to the patients.

Siang Trust president Dr Onik Moyong and secretary Mohonto Pangging informed that the team will conduct free medical camps in Adi Pasi, Rottung, Rengging and Ledum villages in the coming days. (DIPRO)