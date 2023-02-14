Workshop on Sankalp, skill mela organised

NAMSAI, 13 Feb: The skill development & entrepreneurship department, in collaboration with the Namsai district administration and the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) organised a workshop on ‘Skill acquisition and knowledge awareness for livelihood promotion (Sankalp)’, along with a ‘skill mela-cum-sensitisation and awareness rally’ at the AUS here on Monday.

The workshop was aimed at creating awareness among the youths about various ongoing schemes being implemented by the state government.

It was attended by more than 150 youths from different backgrounds, besides the resource persons and other invitees. (DIPRO)