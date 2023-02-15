Committee demands appointment of Mudang Yabyang under PwD quota

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: The Pan Arunachal Divyangjan Joint Steering Committee (PAN-ADJSC) submitted a memorandum to the chief minister on Tuesday regarding “immediate appointment” of Mudang Yabyang under the persons with disabilities (PwD) quota, based on the interview conducted by the APPSC “for the post of lecturer-polytechnic,” within 10 days.

The committee said that it would adopt “various means of democratic movement with a large mass support of the state’s divyangjans, other organisations and well-wishers” if its demand is not met.

The PAN-ADJSC said also that it would soon “initiate democratic movements for other kinds of deprivation issues of all Arunachal divyangjans, such as pending disability pension of the last two years; pending old-age pension of the last two years; improper implementation of 4 percent reservation in every government establishment for PwD candidates; separate job quota for para sportspersons; a separate state commissioner for PwDs, and many more deprivation cases of divyangjans in our state.”