ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Governor BD Mishra has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Tamla Du festival of the Digaru and Miju Mishmi communities.

“On the sacred occasion of Tamla Du festival of our Tawran (Digaru) and Kaman (Miju) Mishmi brethrens, I convey my sincere greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh. I hope that this year’s festival will usher in happiness and prosperity for all,” the governor said in a message. (DIPR)