Task forces to be formed to check encroachment, earth-cutting

YUPIA, 14 Feb: The Papum Pare district administration has decided to constitute task forces in all the circles to check illegal encroachment and earth-cutting and provide immediate response to complaints.

The decision was arrived at during a meeting convened here by DC Sachin Rana on Tuesday with ADC Tabang Bodung, Doimukh SDO Tana Yaho, administrative officers, the DLRSO, the DDMO, and representatives of the departments concerned.

The members decided also that, before taking up any earth-cutting activities, NOCs are to be obtained from the BSNL, the highway department, the forest department, the PHE department, the power department, the PWD, etc, to avoid damage to government utilities, properties, cables, etc.

Application forms for NOCs will be made available in the DC office and the administrative offices in the outposts. (DIPRO)