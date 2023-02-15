Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi celebrated

BORDUMSA, 14 Feb: The third day of the 39th Shapawng Yawng Manau festival of the Singpho community was celebrated with traditional fervour at the Singgpho Heritage Centre here in Changlang district on Tuesday.

The festival began on 12 February and will culminate on 15 February.

Namsai MLA Chou Zingnu Namchoom and Changlang DC Sunny K Singh, along with former Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav and Changlang SP Mihin Gombo attended the celebration.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Singpho Development Society, the MLA gave assurance that he would make every effort to ensure all-round development of the Singpho community. (DIPRO)