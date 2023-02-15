Secy asks depts to not compromise work quality

AALO, 14 Feb: Home Secretary and mentor secretary of West Siang district, CN Longphai asked the implementing agencies, “especially the engineering departments,” to not compromise the quality of work, and to complete the projects concerned on time.

Chairing a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Tuesday, Longphai said: ”If any hindrance erupts during the work, the implementing agency concerned should inform the DC for early solutions.”

“All the ongoing projects in West Siang are equally important, but the work on upgrading the district hospital and the maternity and child healthcare retrofitting of DC office must be completed in due given period by maintaining the quality,” he said, and directed the site engineer of the project to “engage more workforce for early completion.”

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato informed the secretary that “maximum work shall be completed in due period.”

During the meeting, which was attended by, among others, Kamba ADC Rujjum Raksap, HoDs, and administrative officers, officials of the departments concerned presented updates on the status of the projects being implemented by their departments.

The secretary, along with the DC, the DPO, and the PWD EE later inspected the ongoing projects in Aalo township, such as the construction of the general hospital building; construction of the sports stadium; construction of an arch bridge in Paya village; and the completed arch bridge in Bene village.

Longphai also visited the district jail and interacted with Jail Superintendent Maryom Karlo, and assured to have a videoconference hall constructed for the prisoners, besides looking into other grievances. (DIPRO)