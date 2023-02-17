Horti field staffers undergoing trg

PASIGHAT, 16 Feb: Twenty-five horticulture field staffers from various districts are participating in a six-month-long ‘state level foundation training course’, which got underway here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The participants have been selected by the horticulture directorate to undergo the training, which will be imparted by the faculty members of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here.

Addressing the inaugural function, CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika exhorted the field staffers to “work with love and sincerity towards their profession.”

“Arunachal is blessed with vast naturally gifted resources, but is a sleeping giant in the field of horticulture,” he said.

DRDA PD Honor Tajing Padung advised the trainees to “avail optimum benefits of the training,” in order to “widen scopes to discharge their duties in the field in a proper and better manner.”

SDHO Oter Gao and HDOs Oyin Tayeng and Dr Aido Taloh highlighted the objectives of the training programme, and expressed hope that, after completing the course, the trainees would “achieve a sense of perfect behaviour in the working strategies.” (DIPRO)