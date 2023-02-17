NE hit by 3.9 magnitude earthquake

GUWAHATI, 16 Feb: An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hit Meghalaya on Thursday – the third such incident in the Northeast in a span of a week.

A report by the National Centre for Seismology said that the epicentre of the latest quake, recorded at 9:26 am, lay in East Khasi Hills at a depth of 46 kms.

The impact of the quake was felt in Shillong, the district headquarters of East Khasi Hills district, Ri-Bhoi, and parts of Assam’s Kamrup metropolitan district.

There was no immediate report of any injury or damage to any property.

The two quakes that were reported last Sunday and Monday, of 4 and 3.2 magnitude, respectively, had epicentres near Hojai in central Assam.

The Northeast falls in a high seismic zone, with earthquakes occurring frequently in the region. (PTI)