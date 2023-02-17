Three arrested, drug seized

ZIRO, 16 Feb: The police here in Lower Subansiri district recently arrested one Nani Tamer and seized two plastic vials containing suspected heroin from his possession.

Later, upon searching his residence, the police found and seized 32 plastic vials and one plastic pouch containing a powdery substance suspected to be heroin, and Rs 50,000 in cash.

“On further investigation, two more persons – Punyo Taki and Tage Kago – were arrested in connection with the case on 11 February,” Ziro SDPO Ojing Lego informed in a release.

The police team comprised Inspector Millo Lalyang, Head Constable D Bakhang, and Constables B Tath, S Mema, R Bangyang, and N Suyang.

The whole exercise was conducted under the supervision of the SP.

A cased [u/s 21 (b)/27 (a) of NDPS Act] has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the SDPO informed.