Newly elected BJP MLA Tsering Lhamu takes oath

ITANAGAR, 16 Feb: Newly elected BJP MLA Tsering Lhamu was on Thursday sworn in as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Speaker PD Sona administered the oath to Lhamu, elected from Lumla constituency in Tawang district, at a function organised at the assembly premises here.

Sona congratulated Lhamu on being elected unopposed from Lumla assembly seat and expressed hope that the MLA would maintain the sanctity of the House and work according to the aspirations of the people of her constituency.

Later, talking to reporters, Lhamu said that she would try to finish all the pending work initiated by her husband Jambey Tashi, who had represented the constituency for three consecutive terms since 2009.

“I am grateful to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his cabinet colleagues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief JP Nadda for reposing faith in me. I will work with the BJP’s mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka viswas and sabka prayas to bring visible development in my constituency,” Lhamu said.

The by-election to the seat, necessitated after Tashi’s death in November last year, was held on 27 February.

The assembly elections are due in the Northeastern state next year.

The 60-member House in the state now has five women representatives, including four from the ruling BJP and one independent legislator.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has 49 MLAs, while the opposition Congress and the National Peoples’ Party have four MLAs each. There are also three independent members in the House. (PTI)