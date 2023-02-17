Trg prog on food processing ends

CHANGLANG, 16 Feb: Members of more than 30 SHGs participated in a 15-day training programme on ‘Food processing/pickle making’, which concluded here on Thursday.

Sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office, the programme was implemented by the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS).

Addressing the valedictory function, NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy urged the participants to “maintain the quality of the pickles and other food products,” and stressed on “the importance of an FSSAI licence for food products and obtaining permission from the legal metrology department for weight machines and get them checked and certified.”

He spoke also about “off-farm producer organisation, which is a formal rural entity formed by artisans, weavers, craftsmen, etc,” to bring about “sustainable and inclusive development through collectivisation and formalisation.”

Punjab National Bank deputy manager Sanjay Kumar emphasised on “production of finished products with market linkage, keeping competitive prices,” and urged the SHG members to “frame business models and start production on a small scale.”

Industries Deputy Director N Mossang also encouraged the participants to become entrepreneurs, and told them about “the importance of skill training to enhance the socioeconomic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.”

She also highlighted the schemes being implemented by the industries department, including the PMEGP and the PMFME.

CCRMS DPD Nanju Simai Tikhak and Apex Bank branch manager Manchu Haisa also spoke.

Certificates were later distributed to the participants.