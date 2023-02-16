PAJSC protests appointment of APPSC chairman, member, claims police threat

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) had on Monday alleged that the state government has a hidden agenda in appointing Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Shantanu Dayal, a retired Lieutenant General as chairman.

PAJSC reiterated that Lt. General Dayal is already 61 years old and is left with only one year as chairman. Commission mandates 62 as retirement age.

In press conference held on Wednesday at the Arunachal Press Club, PAJSC member Gyamar Padang who exposed the paper leakage case has alleged that the government and commission are on a mission to complete their paper selling business by appointing an ex-army man who has only one year left for the service.

“The government and the commission are on a mission to complete their paper selling business. That’s why they are in rush to appoint a chairman who has only one year left,” alleged Padang.

Padang also questioned the credibility of screening committee of APPSC for appointing Rosy Taba as member of APPSC. He claimed that Rosy’s name had surfaced as among the members of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women who were appointed illegally.

Padang also made an explosive claim against state awardee sub-inspector AK Jha, saying that Jha had threatened him to not lodge complaint against the APPSC officers on paper leakage issue. He also alleged that Jha advised him to meet accused Thomas Gaduk and that his complaint was registered only after he complained against Jha to the home minister. However, Padang did not substantiate his claim.

PAJSC chairman Techi Puru informed that the aspirants would organize a peaceful rally on 16th February to oppose the chairman’s appointment.