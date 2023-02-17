Annual skill mela organised

MECHUKHA, 16 Feb: Over 50 participants registered for different jobs under the PMKVY, the CMYKY, the ITIs and the NAPS during the annual ‘skill mela-cum-sensitisation and awareness rally’ organised here by the Shi-Yomi District Industries Centre recently, in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

Addressing the participants, Mechukha CO Dr Honjon Perme delivered a motivational speech, emphasising on “the importance of skill development in today’s competitive job market.”

Shi-Yomi MGNF Bharat Jain presented a brief on the various skill development schemes and benefits available for interested individuals, while District Tourism Officer Rita Yorung emphasised on tourism and tourism-related activities.

The event was attended by, among others, ArSRLM Block Mission Manager Yapung Chije and HoDs. (DIPRO)