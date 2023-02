ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: The state board exams of Classes 5, 8 and 11, sche-duled for 18 February, have been postponed in the Itanagar Capital Region, the education directorate has announced.

The exams scheduled for 18 February will be held later, after the completion of all other exams. The exams in other districts will be conducted as per schedule.

The exams scheduled on other dates will not be affected.