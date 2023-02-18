Training progs on para-hydrology organised

ZIRO/YACHULI, 17 Feb: Seventy-five persons participated in training programmes on para-hydrology, organised by the GBPNIHE-NERC in Ziro and Yachuli in Lower Subansiri district on 16 and 17 February, respectively, with special reference to spring rejuvenation.

During the programme, which was organised as part of the institute’s pilot project ‘Water security in Himalaya through spring-ecosystem assessment and management,’ the participants were trained in subjects such as basic groundwater management, hydrology, springs and aquifers, springs rejuvenation, “and spring shed development and processes using participatory approach.”

The programme in Yachuli was attended by Yachuli ZPM Joram Elyu, Ziro WRD Division EE Hage Mobbing, Yachuli WRD JE Licha Otu, NEIDA FC Joram Ajo and GBPNIHE-NERC JPF Rupankar Rajkhowa.

In Ziro, GBPNIHE-NERC Scientist-C Tridipa Biswas gave a presentation on the various activities undertaken by the institute, emphasising on the importance of para-hydrology training and spring rejuvenation.

Mobbing highlighted the role of the villagers in protecting, monitoring and managing spring and traditional water harvesting systems, while Otu and Ajo discussed “the current scenario of Lower Subansiri district in terms of groundwater scarcity,” while Rupankar Rajkhowa discussed spring rejuvenation techniques.