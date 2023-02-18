Micro food processing unit set up in Ziro

ZIRO, 17 Feb: A Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Centre (VDVKC) under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana for promoting tribal micro-enterprise through processing, value addition, branding and marketing of local produce was inaugurated at Biiri model village here on Friday by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime.

The VDVKC is sponsored by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India and implemented by the Ziro block mission management unit of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM), in association with 300 selected mother producers of various SHGs from the valley.

There are 85 VDKVC’s in the state.

The Ziro VDVKC comprises nine producer groups with 35 members each. The producer groups are farmers who grow the same product and will manage the VDVKC. They will be responsible for collection and procurement of machines and raw materials, after which the product will be sorted, graded, packed and labelled prior to launching in the open market.

The DC congratulated the ArSRLM and the mother producers for conceptualising the innovative micro food processing unit in the valley, which he said would serve the interests of both the farmers and consumers. He urged them to be “innovative and produce refined local food products which would meet their commercial aspirations while also suit the tastes of the consumers.”

Underscoring the importance of “vocal for local,” the DC also urged them to emphasise on bringing out value-added food products whose raw materials are easily available in the valley. He also asked them to maintain transparency and credibility in running the unit.

He further appealed to the women present on the occasion to cooperate with the district administration in curbing the drug menace and dealing with garbage management.

Informing that the government gives more emphasis to SHGs and FPOs rather than individuals for being more organised, District Agriculture Officer (DAO) Tasso Butung said that “the agriculture department is also willing to provide tools and equipment to producer mothers for successfully running of the unit.”

The DAO said also that “the government’s objective of successful venture has been fulfilled through setting of this value addition micro-food processing unit.”

ArSRLM programme manager Tatar Mosi informed that the SRLM would provide handholding support and requisite training for successful and smooth operation of the unit.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientist Dr Tasso Tabin and AP Rural Bank Manager Amit Kumar also spoke.

Besides 300 women producers from various SHG groups, officers from several line departments and members of the public also attended the function. (DIPRO)