Certificate prog on sales mgmt

PASIGHAT, 17 Feb: The final semester students of the commerce department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district are participating in a three-month-long ‘add-on certificate programme in sales management’, which began here on Friday.

During the inaugural programme, which was attended by JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh, Vice Principal Dr SD Choudhury, and IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda, among others, course coordinators Dr Minam Yomso and Dr Liha Mena said that the programme is aimed at “instilling in the outgoing students real life-skill of salesmanship, which is essential for all walks of life.”

Dr Taloh in his address emphasised on “the importance of hard work” and discouraged “relying solely on luck.”

Dr Choudhury described personal discipline and commitment as “the key attributes for success,” while Dr Panda, who is also the college’s Commerce HoD, said that “the course is a part of recurring academic add-in course for commerce students, which is helping in enhancing job opportunities for students once they enter the market after graduation.”

He said that “the course’s success can be seen from the enhancement of employability among students as witnessed from past batches.”

Dr Manju Mossang of the JNC’s sales management programme also spoke.