Health workers urged to mobilise beneficiaries for immunisation

KHONSA, 18 Feb: Tirap DC Hento Karga urged the district’s health workers to mobilise the eligible beneficiaries for immunisation at the grassroots level to ensure targeted achievement.

Addressing a meeting of the district task force on immunisation here on Friday to discuss the special vaccination drive, the DC also advised the medical officers of the GHKs, CHCs and PHCs, besides ASHAs and anganwadi workers, to “find out left-out beneficiaries of eligible aged groups, if any.”

DMO (i/c) Dr Obang Taggu highlighted the importance of immunisation and

the special vaccination campaign, while DRCHO Dr Tatok Gao presented the status of the special vaccination campaign, head count, IEC activities, awareness and mobilisation activities, and the district’s immunisation status.

He informed that the special vaccination campaign will be held from 6 March, “focusing on RT.”

Among others, District Surveillance Officer Dr Palash Rakshit attended the meeting. (DIPRO)